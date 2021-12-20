BOSTON (CBS) — 97% of breakthrough COVID cases in Massachusetts have not resulted in hospitalization or death, according to a new review by the state’s Department of Health.
The review also found that unvaccinated residents in the state were five times more likely to be infected than fully vaccinated residents. The state defines being vaccinated as having two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The results were even more staggering between unvaccinated residents and those who have received a booster.
It said that unvaccinated people were 31 times more likely to get COVID than those who were boosted.
No deaths were reported in breakthrough cases under 30 years old, and 99.9% of breakthroughs for fully vaccinated people under 60 years old did not die.
“Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool we have against Omicron and all COVID-19 variants,” said Acting DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke said after the review was released.
According to the DPH, 88,968 vaccinated residents have gotten COVID since December 2020, which makes up 2% of the state's vaccinated population.
The data used for the review is through Dec. 10.