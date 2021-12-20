Sean McDermott Brought Up Patriots To Bills Team Immediately After Win Over PanthersThe thrill of victory didn't distract Bills head coach Sean McDermott from taking his mind off the Patriots.

Celtics Signing Veteran Forward C.J. Miles On A Hardship ExceptionThe Celtics are reportedly signing veteran swingman C.J. Miles to fill out their roster for Monday night.

Costly Mistakes Are Part Of Team's Identity And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsHow do you feel about that one? It's honestly hard to pick a side.

Bill Belichick Wonders Why T.Y. Hilton Wasn't Ejected After Colts Receiver Made Contact With OfficialBill Belichick was still a bit miffed over Saturday night's loss to the Indianapolis Colts when he spoke with reporters on Monday morning, and took aim at some of the officiating in the 27-17 loss.

Bill Belichick Gives Thorough Explanation For Decision To Kick Field Goal Vs. ColtsBill Belichick went deep on his thought process for kicking the field goal instead of trying to score a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 7-yard line.