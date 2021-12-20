LYNN (CBS) — An indoor mask mandate is back in effect in Lynn Monday. It requires everyone ages two and older to wear a face-covering any public location regardless of vaccination status.
Mayor Thomas McGee and Lynn Department of Public Health Director Michele Desmarais signed the order on Friday.READ MORE: Moderna Says Current Booster Dose Is Effective Against Omicron Variant
Businesses must also post a notice about the mandate at their entrances.READ MORE: Massachusetts State Rep. Claire Cronin Confirmed As Ambassador To Ireland
“Our positive cases in the last few months have steadily increased again, some days in triple digits, and although we have done a tremendous job with vaccinations which often tempers COVID symptoms, the virus is easily transmittable via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so wearing a mask specifically indoors in group settings will go a long way in helping to stop the spread and protect the most vulnerable among us,” Desmarais said in a statement.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments