BOSTON (CBS) – Visitors to Faneuil Hall, beware! If you see Buddy the Elf and he’s holding two pillows, he may ask you this: “Pillow fight. You ready?”

The man behind the costume is Brendan Sullivan, a Milford resident and Massachusetts firefighter.

“It catches everybody off guard. At first, they’re so confused, but as soon as they realize what’s going on, they have the most fun they’ve had all day,” said Sullivan.

WBZ-TV was there as Sullivan challenged several strangers to a pillow fight, including Tim Brophy, visiting from Virginia.

“He was saying, ‘Don’t mess up the hair, don’t mess up the hair,’ and it was pretty fun,” said Brophy.

He started doing this in 2018 when our camera first caught him in action.

“Right after the first pillow fight, we knew we had something magical. Then, it started reaching national and then international news and then all of a sudden we had close to a billion views on our videos altogether,” said Sullivan.

After taking last year off due to COVID, he’s back- with a vengeance.

“Got a couple headshots in, took off the hat so 9 out of 10. I think I won,” said Trent Gabriel, visiting from Illinois.

With the attention Brendan gets from the pillow fights, he’s helping raise money for a good cause through donations and by selling T-shirts that read “North Pole COVIDResponse Team” with the proceeds going to Boston Children’s Hospital.

“Through my viral videos, I’m able to promote a fundraiser and collect donations. Our goal is $3,000, and I know we can do that before Christmas,” said Sullivan.

And in the process, he hopes to make the holidays a little brighter for everyone, spectators and opponents alike.

“I can cross it off my bucket list. I’m so excited,” said Adoria Maxwell of Rhode Island.

“It gives me such a great feeling to be able to make people laugh, smile,” said Sullivan.

You can find out more about Sullivan by visiting his Facebook page.