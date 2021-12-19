NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – At least 20 people were forced out of their homes by a fire in Nashua early Sunday morning.
Flames tore through the second and third floors of a home on Ash Street just after midnight.
Everyone was able to get out safely.
Firefighters from surrounding towns were called in to help get the flames under control.
“We went to a third alarm because of the large life hazard, number of people in the building, and amount of fire we had,” Deputy Fire Chief Glen MacDonald said.
The Red Cross is working to find housing for the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.