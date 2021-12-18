SOUTHBORO (CBS) — Two people were injured after a car crashed into a Southboro home and caused it to go up in flames. It happened overnight on Framingham Road, according to the Westboro Fire Department.
Photos from the scene show the front of the house completely burned. The vehicle, which is leaning against the house and front steps, is also heavily damaged.

The two people were taken to local hospitals, firefighters said.
The extent of their injuries, and whether they were in the car or the house, is unknown at this time.