BOSTON (CBS) — There are lots of ways to get into the Christmas spirit over the next several weeks in and around Boston. A famous annual performance returns this weekend along with a chance to enjoy story time with Santa Claus. Meanwhile, Disney characters will soon be making a stop to our city.

It’s all a part of this week’s To Do List.

CHRISTMAS REVELS

It’s been a local holiday tradition for over 50 years, and something fun for the whole family. Through December 29, check out live performances of the Christmas Revels at Harvard University’s historic Sanders Theatre. Each 90-minute show is packed with dancing, comedy, and songs, which audience members are invited to sing along for.

https://revels.org/

When: Dec. 17-29

Where: Harvard University’s Sanders Theatre, Cambridge

Cost: Tickets start at $20 for adults, $12 for kids

DISNEY ON ICE

Some of your favorite Disney characters will soon be making a stop in Boston. Disney on Ice’s production of “Mickey’s Search Party” is interactive and features lots of surprises for audience members, both in the stands and on the ice. Catch one of the shows at Agganis Arena from December 23 through January 2.

https://www.disneyonice.com/tickets

When: Dec. 23-Jan. 2 (times vary)

Where: Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston

Cost: Tickets start at $15

WINTER WOND-AY-LAND

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are visiting Arsenal Yards on Saturday. Join them for photos, story time and games. And while you’re there, sign up for the tree-decorating contest for a chance to win some prizes. You’ll have 90 minutes to decorate a tree, with the public voting on the winner.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-wond-ay-land-celebration-tickets-218421272907

When: Dec. 18 from 10:30-11 a.m. (Photos with Santa will be available after story time. It will end at noon)

Where: Bond Sq., 130 Arsenal Yards Blvd., Watertown

Cost: Free for story time/photos with Santa ($15 donation per group for tree decorating contest, with proceeds going to Watertown Boys & Girls Club)