BOSTON (CBS) – Gas up the snow blowers and dust off the shovels, winter is about to make an appearance.

Thus far, we have had very little impact from cold and snow. Sure, we have had a smattering of cold days and even some light snow accumulation here and there, but true New England-style winter has yet to rear its head.

Let me be clear, there are no blockbuster snowstorms in the forecast just yet, but a definite change to a more “typical” December weather pattern is on the way.

Temperatures here in New England reached the 60s in spots during Thursday and barely dropped overnight. In fact, Worcester *tied* record warm temperatures both Thursday and Friday. We will start in the 50s Friday morning and hover there until later in the afternoon when the colder air finally starts to pour in. A few spots near the coast and in southeastern Massachusetts may still nick 60 degrees.

That brings us to this weekend. This isn’t one of those will it hit or miss situations, a storm is coming. The difficultly lies with the marginal temperatures and who gets rain vs. who gets snow. The marginal temperatures aren’t just at the ground level, but also aloft.

Many models are indicating a warm layer (above freezing) several thousand feet off the ground. And while it may seem rather innocuous, essentially the entire atmospheric column of air is cold enough for snow except this one tiny layer with temperatures barely above 32 degrees, that is really all you need to mess up a good snow forecast.

The precipitation comes out of the clouds as snow, falls for thousands of feet as snow, but then runs into a layer of air warm enough to melt the snow to rain. As it comes out of that layer and back into cold air, it would likely refreeze into sleet or freezing rain (once you lose the snow, there is no going back).

The forecast will come down to this layer of air, somewhere around 4,000-8,000 feet above our heads. If it warms above 32 degrees, you can just about kiss any meaningful snowfall goodbye. If it stays just below freezing, we have a widespread light to moderate snowfall accumulation, and you will be shoveling or plowing Sunday morning.

The worst-case snowfall scenario looks to be around 1-to-3 inches just outside Boston (north and west), a coating to an inch or so right at the coast and 3-to-6 inches north and west of 495 (north of the Mass Pike and certainly north of Route 2).

Again, this is if and only if, the warm “nose” of air doesn’t get involved.

If the warm layer materializes, we would likely get very little snow, perhaps scattered coatings to a few inches right off the bat (north and west) quickly transitioning to rain and sleet in all of southern New England.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect ahead of Saturday’s winter weather. Impacts to the roads will definitely be seen later into the afternoon and evening, reaching the worst between 7 and 10 p.m.

Storm timeline:

First flakes and drops: Midday to early afternoon Saturday

Peak: Late Saturday afternoon through about midnight (worst travel)

Last flakes and drops: around dawn Sunday

We will keep you updated with all the changes leading up to and during the event on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSN Boston.

Currently next week looks chilly and quiet with the general storm track to the south of New England. There is a slight chance for a brush-by on Wednesday, but the impacts look low compared to Saturday’s system.