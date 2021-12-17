FOXBORO (CBS) — Before the Revolution kick off their 2022 season, they have some Concacaf business to tend to. New England will open the two-legged Round of 16 with an away match against Cavaly AS on Tuesday, February 15 at 6:00 p.m. at a venue to be announced, Concacaf announced Friday.
New England will then host the second leg at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m.READ MORE: Brendon Owen Likely To Be Charged With Murder In Death Of Estranged Wife At Burning Franklin Home
The Revolution qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga and its first appearance in the Concacaf Champions League since 2008. New England also twice competed in the previous edition of the tournament in 2003 and 2006 when it was known as the Concacaf Champions’ Cup. The Revolution won a continental title by lifting the SuperLiga trophy in 2008.READ MORE: Snow Coming To Massachusetts Saturday With Some Towns Expected To Get Up To 6 Inches
If New England advances past Cavaly AS, it will face the winner of the Round of 16 matchup between Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica) and Pumas (Mexico) in the quarterfinals. Each round of the 16-team tournament consists of a two-legged home-and-away series with the winner determined by aggregate goals over both legs. If aggregate goals are equal, the away goals rule is applied. If away goals are also equal, the game is decided in a penalty shootout. No extra time periods will be played except for the Final.MORE NEWS: 3 Children Among Those Hit By Pickup Truck In West Roxbury Crash
The Revs will open their 2022 MLS season on the road on February 26 against the Portland Timbers.