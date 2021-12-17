Northeastern University Will Hold Home Sporting Events Without Spectators Due To Rise In COVID-19 CasesWith COVID-19 cases rising, Northeastern University has decided to stop allowing spectators in to sporting events, beginning Dec. 19.

Celtics Add Al Horford, Grant Williams To Health And Safety ProtocolsCOVID-19 has hit the NBA hard over the last week, and the Boston Celtics are now joining the mix.

Early Hall Of Fame Voting Shows Positive Sign For David OrtizDavid Ortiz has the credentials and the résumé to be a Hall of Famer. Thus far in the process, he also has the votes.

Saturday Night's Bruins-Canadiens Game Postponed By NHL Amid Boston's COVID OutbreakThe game scheduled for Saturday night in Montreal between the Bruins and Canadiens has been postponed.

Joe Buck Makes One Of The Worst Calls In Sports History Regarding Donald Parham Jr.'s Serious InjuryJoe Buck -- the preeminent sports broadcaster of this era -- made what was perhaps the single worst call in sports history on Thursday night. No, that is not hyperbole.