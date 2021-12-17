BOSTON (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases rising, Northeastern University has decided to stop allowing spectators in to sporting events, beginning Dec. 19.
"The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases on the Boston campus, primarily in the student population, including some cases of the Omicron variant," the school said in a statement.
Fans who have already purchased tickets to events can receive a refund, or exchange the tickets for future events.
"Northeastern University is evaluating the situation closely and will communicate when it is safe for fans to return to our arenas," the statement concluded.
The school listed seven basketball games — four men’s games and three women’s teams — as being eligible for refunds, in dates that span from Dec. 19 through Jan. 5.
The men’s and women’s hockey teams are currently in breaks of their schedules, with both teams resuming on Jan. 7.
On Thursday, Massachusetts reported 5,883 new cases of COVID-19, with 30 additional deaths.
COVID-19 cases have risen dramatically across the professional sports landscape this week, and that has included the local teams. The Celtics have three players in COVID protocols, while the Bruins’ next game in Montreal has been postponed due to seven players being on the COVID list.