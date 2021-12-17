BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have lost their spot atop the AFC standings. They can take it right back Saturday night in Indianapolis.

The Patriots wake up Friday morning in second place in the conference, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking over the top spot thanks to an exciting 34-28 overtime win over the L.A. Chargers. Like New England, Kansas City has now won seven straight. Patrick Mahomes looks like he’s back to his usual form, throwing for a season-high 410 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday night’s victory.

The Patriots will look to make it eight straight when they take on the Colts in Indy on Saturday night. A win would put them right back in front of the Chiefs for the top seed in the AFC.

Here’s a look at the AFC at the moment:

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 10-4

2. New England Patriots, 9-4

3. Tennessee Titans, 9-4

4. Baltimore Ravens, 8-5

5. Los Angeles Chargers, 8-6

6. Indianapolis Colts, 7-6

7. Buffalo Bills, 7-6

———————————

8. Cleveland Browns, 7-6

9. Cincinnati Bengals, 7-6

10. Denver Broncos, 7-6

11. Pittsburgh Steelers, 6-6-1

Week 15 starts and important two-week stretch for New England, with a rematch with the Bills looming in Week 16. Winning this weekend and next would clinch the AFC East for the Patriots.

New England could also clinch a playoff spot in Week 15 with a win in Indianapolis and a lot of help elsewhere. In addition to a win, the Patriots would need losses from the Miami Dolphins (at home against the dreadful New York Jets) and the COVID-stricken Cleveland Browns (at home Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders), and losses from two of the following: The Ravens, Steelers, Bengals and Broncos. The Ravens are at home against the Green Bay Packers, while the Steelers are at home against the Titans. The Bengals and the Broncos are playing each other in Denver on Sunday.