FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution will open play in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) with an away match against Haitian side Cavaly AS in the Round of 16. The match will take place sometime between February 15-17 (Leg 1), followed by the home return leg at Gillette Stadium between Feb. 22-24 (Leg 2).
New England qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer's 2021 Supporters' Shield winner. This marks the Revolution's first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga, and the club's first appearance in the Concacaf Champions League since 2008.
The Revolution won a continental title by lifting the SuperLiga trophy in 2008.
New England is one of four teams from the United States in this year's tournament along with 2021 MLS Cup champion New York City FC, the Colorado Rapids, and Seattle Sounders FC. Additionally, fellow MLS side CF Montreal qualified as winners of the 2021 Canadian Championship.
The Revolution are seeking to become the first MLS or U.S.-based club to win the Concacaf Champions League (previously known as the Concacaf Champions Cup until 2008) since the LA Galaxy accomplished the feat in 2000. New England Sporting Director & Head Coach Bruce Arena won the competition with D.C. United in 1998 with a roster featuring current Revolution Assistant Coach Richie Williams, Revolution II Head Coach Clint Peay, and Technical Director Curt Onalfo.
Cavaly AS is one of three clubs making its SCCL debut in 2021, alongside Santos de Guápiles and Forge FC, advancing to the Round of 16 with a 3-0 victory over Surinamese club Inter Moengotapoe in the 2021 Caribbean Club Championship. The Haitian club — one of 18 teams competing in Ligue Haïtienne, the country's top competition — won its only league title back in 2007 and recently finished second in a shortened 2020 season.
Concacaf will announce a full schedule in the coming days, including kickoff times and further details.