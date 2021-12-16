BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,883 new confirmed COVID cases and 30 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 927,563. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,361.READ MORE: 8,376 At Massachusetts Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 In Last Week
There were 122,993 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Death Investigation Underway In East Boston
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up slightly to 5.44%.
There are 1,473 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Deer Crashes Through CBD Store In Amesbury
There are also 319 patients currently in intensive care.