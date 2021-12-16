FOXBORO (CBS) — A Massachusetts-based non-profit is sending relief help to Kentucky after deadly tornadoes struck the area last Friday.
The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation helped fill two trucks that left Foxboro Thursday morning with food and supplies. The trucks are now headed to Mayfield, Kentucky.
“It’s donations that we receive from all our partners,” said Don Cox, founder of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation. “Amazon, Ocean State Job Lot, Cisco. All the partners that we have on a regular basis that help support us and our veteran efforts here in Massachusetts have reached out to make sure we’ve had what we needed to support the efforts in Kentucky.”
According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, at least 74 people were killed in the tornadoes and that number could rise because dozens are still unaccounted for. At least eight people were killed in a candle factory in Mayfield.
The non-profit said three more trucks are scheduled to leave for Kentucky this weekend. Next week, another five to six truckloads will be heading down.