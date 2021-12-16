FOXBORO (CBS) — Mac Jones popped up on the Patriots’ injury report earlier this week with a left thumb injury. But he was off the report on Thursday, the team’s final one before Saturday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
While Jones is good to go for another game on national TV, nine Patriots are listed as questionable for the AFC clash. That includes top running back Damien Harris, who was limited all week with the hamstring injury that he suffered in New England’s Week 13 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Here are the nine players that are questionable for Saturday’s game, all of whom were limited at Thursday’s practice:
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Calf/Wrist
OL Yodney Cajuste, Illness
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
Linebacker Ronnie Perkins is the only played to be ruled out for the Patriots, as he’ll miss Saturday’s game with an ankle injury.
In addition to Jones, linebacker Chase Winovich was also removed from Thursday’s injury report after missing Wednesday’s practice with an illness.
For the Colts, defensive tackle Antwaun Woods has been ruled out with a calf injury, while center Ryan Kelly (Knee/Illness/Personal Matter) is listed as questionable after sitting out Thursday’s practice.
