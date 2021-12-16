BOSTON (CBS) — Three more Bruins players have landed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday. That includes goaltender Jeremy Swayman.
Swayman, Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic were all placed in protocol, along with one member of the Bruins team staff, bringing the grand total to six players and one staffer for Boston. This has all happened since Tuesday, when Boston placed Craig Smith and Brad Marchand in protocol. Patrice Bergeron was added on Wednesday.
It follows Boston's win over the Flames in Calgary over the weekend. The Flames have been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak, forcing the league to postpone three of Calgary's games this week.
The Bruins are set to play the Islanders in New York on Thursday, before departing for a pair of games in Canada over the weekend. Boston is calling up goalie Kyle Keyser to back up Linus Ulmark in net, along with winger Jesper Froden, from Providence on an emergency basis for Thursday's game. The team is not holding a morning skate on Thursday.
There’s a chance the NHL may be forced to postpone Boston’s upcoming games given the team’s surge in COVID-19 cases, but nothing has been announced by the team or the league at this time.