BOSTON (CBS) – This holiday season, students at Chatham Elementary School are making sure that other kids feel loved and supported as they go through cancer treatment.

They recently sent their homemade gifts special delivery to the Jimmy Fund at the Dana–Farber Cancer Institute in Boston where I met the third grader who led the charge on a project that’s close to her heart.

Eight year-old Hattie Bierwirth represents a school full of elves hoping to make the holidays brighter for kids with cancer.

“I think it will make them feel really happy knowing that out there these kids love them and are thinking of them,” she told WBZ.

What got Hattie thinking was a fundraising letter her family received from a boy named Max.

“It was about how he had cancer and how he was scared. But he kind of transformed that scared-ness and worry into hope. And that’s what I want to try to do too,” she said.

So with help from Chatham Elementary’s “Kindness Club,” Hattie spearheaded a schoolwide effort to make friendship bracelets.

“I probably skipped two days’ worth of recess to do it,” said her proud older sister Jane.

“Some people do need help and I think it’s a really good thing for my sister to do.”

70 bracelets later, the students celebrated with a “kindness assembly” and mailed their colorful homemade gifts to the kids at Dana-Farber.

Hattie Bierwirth has never been inside the Jimmy Fund clinic, but she’s seen firsthand the difference that an act of kindness can make for someone fighting cancer.

“My mom had cancer twice, once stomach cancer and then both types of breast cancer, so that was really challenging for our family,” she said.

A challenge now in the past.

Lindsay Bierwirth is cancer-free, aiming to set an example for Hattie and Jane by living with gratitude. It was the girls’ idea to pay it forward.

“They’ve completely taken initiative on their own. it wasn’t like mom and dad prompted, ‘Oh, you should go do this. So yeah, it’s pretty cool,” their father said.

“Hopefully there was a fair amount of nurture at play, but i also think there was a lot of nature at play too. They deserve a lot of credit themselves.”

The bracelets have been a huge hit.

“These are so great! I’ve already given out a few to the kids and they love them!,” said Lisa Scherber, the Jimmy Fund’s Child Life Specialist.

They gave her a small collection the family took up at home and the last few bracelets.

Kids who’ve received the bracelets have been grateful.

“To know that kids their own age or maybe some of the younger kids, they know that older kids are thinking of them, that gives them hope and strength and everything magical,” said Scherber.

A gift that says you’re not alone.

“I feel like that would be really nice because sometimes the smallest things count as the largest things ever,” Hattie said.

Hattie told us she remembers when her mom got love from other families, it made her feel better too. She said she’s really proud of all of her friends and teachers from Chatham Elementary School who made this possible.