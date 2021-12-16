AMESBURY (CBS) — A CBD store owner is cleaning up after a break-in – but this was no ordinary intruder.
Video surveillance captured a deer crashing through the back window of Hempire in downtown Amesbury, and then breaking through the glass of the front door.
Owner Kirby Mastrangelo said she got a call from police Wednesday morning, letting her know about the incident. She thought it might have been a prank, but she found the broken glass and security camera footage.
Luckily, no products inside the store were damaged.
“There’s no animal CBD missing, so she didn’t take anything on her way out,” Mastrangelo told The Daily News. “But it might have been good for her. It could help her recovery.”