WINDHAM, N.H. (CBS) — A New Hampshire homeowner was working late in Danvers Tuesday night when he got an urgent notification on the phone: His house was on fire.

It was nearly midnight, and the man’s wife, three young children and family dog were all asleep, according to the Windham Fire Department.

He “received several alert messages on his cell phone” from his home camera system, the department wrote in a Facebook post. “When he looked at the alerts, he was able to visibly see fire in his living room.”

He first tried calling home, but no one answered, so he dialed 911. He was later able to contact his wife, who said everyone made it out safely and the fire department was coming.

The family said the home smoke alerts never went off, and firefighters confirmed there were no alarms sounding when they arrived to the scene on Faith Road.

Fortunately, firefighters put out the flames quickly and damage was limited to only a living room wall.

The family was able to stay in their home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.