BOSTON (CBS) – One hundred adoptable cats flew from Kentucky to Massachusetts on Wednesday. Some cats headed to Cape Cod while others got on the road to Salem.
Kentucky’s Humane Society is trying to make room for an expected surge of lost and homeless pets impacted by the recent deadly tornadoes in Kentucky. The cats were living in the Kentucky Humane Society’s shelter in Louisville before tornadoes struck the area, so officials say there is “zero chance that someone’s lost pet has been relocated to Massachusetts. K
The cats range in age from several months to several years old. They will quarantine for 48 hours and then will be placed for adoption at the MSPCA-Cape Cod in Centerville and the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.