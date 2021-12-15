Revolution Sign Defender DeJuan Jones To Three-Year Contract ExtensionDeJuan Jones will be a part of the Revolution defense for the foreseeable future.

Kendrick Bourne Laughs Off Colts Wanting To Turn Patriots Into One-Dimensional OffenseThe Colts want to make the Patriots a one-dimensional team on offense come Saturday night. The Patriots offense finds that rather comical.

Can Cam Newton Help Out Patriots With A Win Over Bills?This week, New England fans can once again root for a former Patriots quarterback, as Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers head to Buffalo for a Week 15 matchup.

Patriots-Bills Week 16 Matchup Won't Be Flexed Into Prime Time, Will Kick Off At 1 p.m.The game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills in Week 16 is staying put.

Pacioretty Scores Twice, Vegas Beats Depleted Bruins 4-1Max Pacioretty scored — twice — in his seventh straight game to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 victory over the COVID-depleted Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.