BOSTON (CBS) — Starbucks workers in two Boston stores are pushing to unionize after workers saw a win in Buffalo. The stores are on Commonwealth Avenue and Harvard Street.
Workers at a Buffalo, New York store successfully voted to start a union last week. If the Labor Board certifies the vote, it would become the first Starbucks to be represented by a union.
According to CNN, Starbucks has 235,000 employees across nearly 9,000 in the US. None so far have been part of a union.
Employees have been working to organize Starbucks Workers United, which would be an independent affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.
Starbucks says it opposes unionization efforts and prefers to deal with workers directly.
