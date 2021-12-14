Kyle Dugger Returns To Patriots Practice On TuesdayThe Patriots got some good news on the injury front as the team returned to the practice field on Tuesday.

Relive Tom Brady's Only Other Overtime Touchdown PassIt's surprising -- if not downright shocking -- to realize that on Sunday evening when he threw a game-winning touchdown pass in overtime against Buffalo, Tom Brady did something that he had only done once before in his 700-year NFL career.

Adrian Phillips Feeling Good After Injury Scare, Ready For Tough Challenge Against Colts' Balanced OffenseAdrian Phillips sounds ready to go against the Colts, which is great news for the Patriots defense.

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 ProtocolThe Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Now Boston has a player of its own in protocol.

Kenny Moore Set To Face Patriots, Who Once Made Him Feel He Couldn't Make It In The NFLCornerback Kenny Moore II may be well on his way to joining that short list of players the Patriots missed on -- if he hasn't already.