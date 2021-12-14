FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution’s new crest is now the look for the club.
The Revolution's new crest, which was officially unveiled in November, is now officially the club's primary logo as of Tuesday. The original MLS club's new brand identity is now in full effect ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season.
Rooted in the region's history as the birthplace of the American Revolution and the resilient spirit of the people of New England, the Revolution's new crest reflects the evolution of one of Major League Soccer's founding clubs. The Revolution's new crest features a stylized "R" invoking the club's name, in a style reminiscent of the Revolutionary War era. A red strikethrough of the R roots the club's identity in the defiant and patriotic spirit of the American Revolution. The seal is bordered by a design emblematic of traditional flag drapery with details embodying patriotic bunting. To form the official crest, the club's full name and inaugural season – 1996 – are inscribed in a circle with a navy-blue border.
The Revs are coming off the franchise's best regular season, when they set a new MLS record with 73 points and captured their first Supporters' Shield. But New England came up well short in the MLS Cup Playoffs, falling to NYCFC — the eventual MLS Cup champions — in the East Semifinals.
The New England Revolution will return to action early in 2022 beginning with the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 set to begin in mid-February, followed by the opening of the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season on Saturday, Feb. 26 against the reigning Western Conference champion Portland Timbers.