Patriots Power Rankings Week 15 Update: Firm Two-Team Race With Chiefs In AFCThe Patriots didn't play last weekend, enjoying their well-earned bye week. But that doesn't mean their spot in the power rankings was secure.

Celtics Played Their Best Game Of The Year Thanks To Some Tough Love By Ime UdokaFollowing a disappointing 1-4 road trip, the Celtics needed a little kick in the backside. Head coach Ime Udoka didn't have to yell and scream about the team's defensive deficiencies throughout the trip, and instead used some of his editing skills.

Tatum Scores 42, Carries Celtics Past Bucks 117-103Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 117-103 on Monday night.

Josh McDaniels Has No Regrets Over Turning Back On Colts Head Coaching Job In 2018Josh McDaniels could be preparing for a game against the Patriots this weekend, but he's happy that he's still in New England.

Red Sox Hire Chad Tracy As Manager Of Triple-A WorcesterThe WooSox have a new manager. Chad Tracy will serve as Worcester's new skipper, the Boston Red Sox announced Monday.