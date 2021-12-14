BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts teacher is a finalist for the 2022 Grammy Music Educator Award.
Michael Coelho of Ipswich High School was among the ten finalists announced Tuesday on CBS Mornings.
The award recognizes teachers who have made a significant and lasting contribution in music education. The ten finalists were selected from more than 1,135 initial nominations from 49 states.
FIRST ON #CBSMornings: We’re announcing the 10 finalists for the 2022 Grammy Music Educator Award. It recognizes teachers who have had lasting impacts on music education.
The winner will be announced during Grammy week next month. pic.twitter.com/q7Fsm1i4zv
The winner will be announced in January during Grammy week. The award is presented by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.
The winner gets a $10,000 honorarium and matching grant for their school’s music program. The other nine finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium and matching grants.
You can watch the 64th Grammy awards on Monday, January 31st on WBZ-TV.