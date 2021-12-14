BOSTON (CBS) – Nurses at Brigham and Women’s are accusing the hospital of putting elective surgeries ahead of urgent care, despite a state order.

Starting Wednesday, hospitals in Massachusetts must reduce certain non-essential, elective procedures by 50 percent. This guidance from the state comes as hospitals face critical staffing shortages and capacity challenges. Last month, the state ordered hospitals to reduce elective procedures by 30-percent to help alleviate the pressure on the health care system.

But nurses at Brigham and Women’s are accusing the hospital of not following the state’s rules.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association, a union representing 3,500 Brigham nurses, wrote a letter to the Massachusetts Department of Health Monday, saying the hospital’s operating rooms are as busy as ever and they want the state to investigate.

“The MNA has serious concerns that BWH/MGB is not complying with this public health order and guidance on required bed capacity and potential need to reduce non-essential, non-urgent scheduled procedures,” the union wrote.

“BWH/MGB has failed to provide the MNA or any other entity with data to back up its claim that it is meeting the targets required by the order to maintain 15% staff bed availability or to reduce by 30% (and further to 50% as of December 15) non-essential, non-urgent scheduled procedures from the 2019 volume. Instead, our nurses report that non-essential, non-urgent scheduled procedures such as tummy tucks, removal of excess arm skin and sex reassignment surgeries continue unabated.”

“Patients experiencing emergencies, such as orthopedic trauma or brain injury, are seeing their cases delayed while non-urgent surgeries take up valuable time and staff resources,” the union said.

A spokesperson for the Brigham told WBZ-TV Tuesday, “We are complying with the current DPH requirement and are planning to meet their updated mandate, which calls for a further reduction in non-essential, non-urgent scheduled procedures that require an inpatient stay as long as deferment will not cause long-term harm to patients.”

“Keeping our patients’ needs at the forefront of our decision-making, we are monitoring surgical cases and inpatient beds closely and deciding which cases can be safely rescheduled by using criteria that were developed with a multi-disciplinary group of experts, led by physicians and nurses,” said Lori Schroth, interim vice president of strategic communication at the hospital.

Schroth also noted that “tummy tucks and other procedures that do not require an inpatient bed do not fall under the state’s emergency order.”

“We are carefully balancing against the need to avoid contributing to the wave of patients that we are now seeing who require more intense care as a result of previously deferred care. We are also closely monitoring our patient volume and making decisions on a day-to-day basis that ensure we are doing everything possible to meet the needs of our community.”