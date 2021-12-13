FOXBORO (CBS) — The offseason moves have begun for the New England Revolution. It started Sunday, with New England trading forward Teal Bunbury to Nashville SC in exchange for up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

The Revs receive $75,000 in GAM from Nashville, and will receive an additional $75,000 if Bunbury meets certain performance-based metrics.

Bunbury, 31, joined New England via trade from Sporting Kansas City ahead of the 2014 season, and spent the last eight seasons with the Revs. He departs as the franchise’s fourth-leading scorer with 45 regular season goals and 21 assists over 231 appearances. The Ontario native added 12 playoff appearances and two postseason goals with New England.

“I want to thank Teal for his eight years of dedicated service to the New England Revolution,” said Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. “Teal always gave his all for the club on the field and he brought that same passion to his tireless work in the community. We wish Teal all the best in Nashville.”

Bunbury thanked New England fans and the organization for their support in a post to his Twitter account on Sunday.

“To my Revs family and fans, THANK YOU!,” Bunbury wrote. “The past eight years have been an incredible journey. Your love and support on and off the field for myself and my family has meant so much to me. I’m so grateful to the Krafts, coaches, athletic trainers, team administrators, fitness staff, media team, front office and of course my teammates. You all made my time here so special. God bless you all and much love.”

During New England’s 2021 march to the Supporters’ Shield trophy, Bunbury tallied three goals across 29 appearances. He was the club’s 2020 Golden Boot winner, and Bunbury was twice voted the Revolution Humanitarian of the Year (in 2020 and 2021) for his work in the community.