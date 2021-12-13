BOSTON (CBS) — The WooSox have a new manager. Chad Tracy will serve as Worcester’s new skipper, the Boston Red Sox announced Monday.
Tracy spent the last seven seasons in the Los Angeles Angels organization, serving as manager of Low-A Burlington in 2015 and High-A Inland Empire from 2016-17. He served as the Angels minor league field coordinator the last four seasons.
Tracy, 36, was a third-round pick by the Texas Rangers in 2006 and played nine seasons in the minors from 2006-13. His father, Jim, was a major league manager for 11 seasons, leading the L.A. Dodgers (2001-05), Pittsburgh Pirates (2006-07) and Colorado Rockies (2009-12). The elder Tracy was named National League Manager of the Year in 2009.
In addition to Tracy's hiring, the Red Sox also announced that José David Flores has been hired as a bench coach in Worcester, and that Mike Montville has been named assistant hitting coach (after serving as a coach for Worcester in 2021). Paul Abbott will return as the team's pitching coach, while Rich Gedman will stay on as hitting coach in 2021.
Tracy replaces Billy McMillon, who was skipper of the PawSox in 2019 and Worcester for the team’s inaugural season in 2021. Under McMillon, Worcester went 66-52 in 2021.