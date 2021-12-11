WELLESLEY (CBS) — Wellesley Police are investigating how a car crashed into a gas station on Route 9 overnight. It happened on the west side of the highway, at the Gulf Station before Cliff Road.
One person was hurt and needed to be extricated by firefighters.

Police posted a picture of the severely damaged vehicle on Twitter. The front of the car was crush on impact while the top appears to have been ripped off.
Traffic was not impacted, they said.