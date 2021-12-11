WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Saturday Night
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Wellesley News

WELLESLEY (CBS) — Wellesley Police are investigating how a car crashed into a gas station on Route 9 overnight. It happened on the west side of the highway, at the Gulf Station before Cliff Road.

One person was hurt and needed to be extricated by firefighters.

READ MORE: 1 Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Merrimack River Overnight

A car crashed into a gas station in Wellesley overnight (Photo Via Wellesley Police)

READ MORE: 4 Your Community: Bridge Over Troubled Waters

Police posted a picture of the severely damaged vehicle on Twitter. The front of the car was crush on impact while the top appears to have been ripped off.

MORE NEWS: Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Possible On Saturday Night

Traffic was not impacted, they said.

CBSBoston.com Staff