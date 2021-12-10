BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,007 new confirmed COVID cases and 27 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 901,430. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,217.
There were 104,625 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up slightly to 5.17%.
There are 1,238 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 266 patients currently in intensive care.