BOSTON (CBS) – There were 7,984 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Districts, collaboratives, and special education schools reported 6,879 cases among students and 1,105 among staff between December 2 and December 8.
That's slightly less than the 9,909 cases from last week's report on December 2 but before Thanksgiving, cases were typically under 4,000 per week.
The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year. This means the percent of students that reported having COVID is 0.75% and the percent of staff is 0.79%.
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.