BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,472 new confirmed COVID cases and 27 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 896,423. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,190.
There were 126,789 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up slightly to 5.01%.
There are 1,239 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 261 patients currently in intensive care.