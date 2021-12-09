Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 14: Will Tayson Hill Run All Over The Jets?Taysom Hill, who threw 4 interceptions for the Saints last week, should have better luck against the Jets this week.

Brian Kelly Isn't Bringing Back Kevin Faulk As LSU's Running Backs CoachBrian Kelly is putting his stamp on LSU, which means the new Tigers head coach is cleaning house and bringing in his own coaches. That is not good news for LSU alumnus and former Patriots running back Kevin Faulk.

Randy Moss Describes Play That Still Haunts Him From Super Bowl XLII With Patriots"This is the play that haunts me to this day," Moss said.

Boston College Retiring Carolyn Swords' No. 30No one will ever wear the No. 30 in the Boston College women's basketball program anymore. Those digits will forever belong to Carolyn Swords, one of the most decorated players in the program's history.

Chris Long Has An Interesting Observation On Matthew Judon's Role With PatriotsMatthew Judon's been so good that it appears as though he has a bit of a longer leash than other Patriots pass rushers have been given.