HUDSON, N.H. (CBS) — Firefighters battled a massive house fire in Hudson, New Hampshire Thursday afternoon.
SkyEye footage showed heavy smoke and flames engulfing the home on Greeley Street.
There was no immediate word on any injuries from the fire.
Stay with WBZ-TV, CBSN Boston and CBSBoston.com for more on this breaking story.