DORCHESTER (CBS) – One person was killed late Wednesday night in a violent Dorchester crash that split a pickup truck in two when it slammed into a tree.
It happened just before midnight in the area of Wales Street and Talbot Ave. in Dorchester.
The scene has since been cleared and the road is back open, but damage can be seen on a tree where the truck crashed.
Boston Police said the truck was the only vehicle involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Impact was so severe, the bed of the truck ripped off.
The crash happened during the first snow of the season, but it is unclear if that was a factor.
Boston Fire and Boston EMS responded to the crash.