J.T. Miller Scores Shootout Winner As Canucks Beat Bruins, 2-1J.T. Miller scored the shootout winner, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

Comeback Falls Short As Celtics Fall To Clippers, 114-111The Celtics erased much of a 21-point deficit, but ended up falling to the Clippers on the road.

Tom Brady Had A Stunning Admission In 'Man In The Arena' Documentary SeriesIn the middle of the episode -- which chronicles Drew Bledsoe's injury, Tom Brady's ascension to starter, and the run to a Super Bowl XXXVI title -- Brady made an honest admission that was, legitimately, stunning.

Mac Jones Ready To Spend His First Bye Week Doing What He Loves: Watching FootballMac Jones is about to go off on his first bye week. It will be a week filled with, what else, a lot of football.

Hurley's Picks: The Football Gods Are Being Awfully Cruel To The Buffalo BillsWe're just doing picks. So here you go. PICKS.