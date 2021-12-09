BOSTON (CBS) — David Andrews isn’t from the Northeast. He grew up in Georgia, he went to college in Georgia, and he had never stepped foot in any of the six New England states when he signed with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2015.

Looking at him these days, you’d never know that, though. Even in the most extreme cold, Andrews can be seen getting a feel for the environment wearing short sleeves and taking it all in.

Certainly, that was the case on Monday night, when the Patriots played in unique conditions in Buffalo, where the wind was gusting and some snow was falling.

That Andrew remains a New England Patriot is a bit of a surprise — not because he’s a bad fit, but because he’s played so well that it looked like he had priced himself out of Foxboro. Yet in a surprise move in the offseason, Andrews re-upped with the Patriots with a free-agent deal. Andrews signed a lucrative deal with New England, but he likely passed up on making more money elsewhere in order to stay with the team that gave him his first NFL chance.

That’s why Andrews’ pregame speech to his fellow offensive linemen — captured and shared by the Patriots — was particularly poignant.

“We were all chosen for a game like this,” Andrews told his teammates in a pregame huddle in Buffalo. “We were all brought here for a game like this. Hell, we choose to come back to this team for a game like this.”

(Andrews’ speech starts at the 1:16 mark.)

The crowd, the cold, the snow, the celebrations. Sights & sounds from a wild win on MNF. pic.twitter.com/iOkB8OzW7k — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 8, 2021

Andrews and the rest of the O-line handled that moment quite well, as they helped power a rushing attack that did some damage against the Bills.

As a result, Andrews and the Patriots are back in a familiar place: atop the division and atop the AFC.