HYANNIS (CBS) – A man wanted for a double murder in Illinois was arrested on Pitchers Way in Hyannis on Thursday morning.
Carl Curry, 33, was arrested as he left a house on that street, where, police said, he was hiding out with relatives. Curry is accused of shooting and killing a 31-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man at a home in Riverside, Illinois.
On Wednesday, police received information that Curry was in the home, and troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, U.S. Marshals and Barnstable police officers surrounded the home. The homeowner denied police entrance to the home, and Curry was arrested when he left the building.
Curry was booked at the Barnstable Police Station as a fugitive from justice and face murder and parole violation charges in Illinois.