HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS) – Tom Brady continues to rack up the accolades, even at 44 years old.
After leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first season and putting himself in the lead for the MVP award in his second campaign since leaving the Patriots, Brady was named the 2021 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.
This was the second time Brady has earned the distinction. This one comes 16 years after the first, which he took home in 2005.
In a lengthy feature about the quarterback, Brady talked about why he is seemingly putting himself in the public eye more now than during his Patriots tenure.
“I’m rediscovering my voice,” he says, “and I’m having fun with it.”
Though Brady told Sports Illustrated he doesn’t deny that part of the reason is he left the Patriots culture behind, he also said some of it is due to his age.
“I think there’s more comfort just as an older guy, too. My give-a-s— levels are probably a lot less. I’m kind of like, O.K., what’s it gonna be like in 10 years? I’m really not going to give a s— then,” Brady told Sports Illustrated.
Only Brady, Tiger Woods, and LeBron James have won Sportsperson Of The Year multiple times.