DURHAM, N.H. (CBS/AP) — A fraternity has been temporarily suspended as police investigate the death of a University of New Hampshire student, who had visited a frat party and allegedly got into a fight before he went missing, police said.
Vincenzo “Vinny” Lirosi, 22, was found dead Sunday in a marshy area in Durham. Autopsy results have not been released, but officials said they don’t believe the death was suspicious.READ MORE: When Will The Snow Start? First Widespread Snow Of The Season Expected Wednesday For Massachusetts
Durham police said Lirosi was out drinking with friends early Saturday before he went to the fraternity party and got into a fight.
A statement for the university read: “As is common practice when an investigation involves a fraternity, we were in touch with the organization’s national headquarters and collectively agreed to interim suspend the organization effective immediately. This decision is not the result of an investigation or a formal finding of responsibility, but it is an important step while the Durham Police Department continues its investigation.”READ MORE: Massachusetts Was The Most Generous State In 2021, GoFundMe 'Giving Report' Finds
The fraternity, Sigma Chi, has been temporarily suspended while police investigate, said Mike Blackman, UNH dean of students. A message seeking comment was left for the fraternity.
“I would just encourage all of our community members to reach out, check in with each other, take the time they need to take care of themselves,” Blackman said.
A vigil was held for Lirosi on Monday night.MORE NEWS: Pilgrim Nuclear Plant Will Not Release Contaminated Water In 2022
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)