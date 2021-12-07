BOSTON (CBS) – Pamela Smart is launching a new effort in the hope of getting out of prison. Her legal team has filed a new request to commute her life sentence.
In 1990, four teenagers, including one Smart was having an affair with, shot and killed her husband Gregg in Derry, New Hampshire.
In a letter to New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Smart now admits playing a role in the crime, though she didn’t say exactly what that role was.
She also apologized. She wrote, "For many years, I blamed others for my incarceration because I was immature, selfish and proud. I refused to see my own role in Gregg's death… It took years, even decades for me to accept responsibility, and I must carry that burden."
In 2019, WBZ-TV’s Paula Ebben interviewed Smart in prison. She said she will never admit to planning the murder.
The attorney general's office is now reviewing the petition before the executive council will vote on whether to grant a hearing. If that happens, Governor Sununu would be the one to decide if Smart should be eligible for parole.
The four men involved in the murder have all completed their prison sentences.