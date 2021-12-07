BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,720 new confirmed COVID cases and 51 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 885,548. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,151.
There were 76,997 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up slightly to 4.86%.
There are 1,151 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 239 patients currently in intensive care.