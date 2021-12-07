Bill Belichick On Weather Conditions: 'That's Why We Practice In This [Bleep]!'Belichick, who makes his team practice outdoors in the elements as often as possible, made sure to reference that training tactic during the brief snippet of his postgame speech that was shared by the Patriots on social media on Tuesday.

Patriots Power Rankings Update: Super Bowl Dreams Vs. Tom Brady Starting To PercolateThe Patriots are now in first place in the division and first place in the conference, as the needle continues to point up for Bill Belichick's team. How does that translate to the power rankings? Let's see.

Patriots Denied Peyton Manning Access To Interview Mac Jones Before Bills GamePeyton Manning has been retired for six years, but Bill Belichick is still doing what he can to shut down the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Patriots Fans Can Be Tom Brady Fans Once Again This WeekendWhile all feelings won't be getting sorted out any time soon, there is at least one phrase that all Patriots fans can (and should) be shouting come Sunday afternoon: Go, Bucs, Go!

Carles Gil Named MLS MVP After Remarkable Season For RevolutionAfter an incredible season on the pitch that saw him make play after play for the New England Revolution, midfielder Carles Gil has been named the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player.