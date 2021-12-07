WEST SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — An alligator that had been spotted in the wild in western Massachusetts is headed to a new home.
West Springfield Animal Control on Tuesday offered an update on “the gator that has been periodically seen in the Westfield River over the past few months.”
“He was captured today by a Good Samaritan and was taken into the custody of the Massachusetts Environmental Police,” the agency said.
A Facebook photo showed the small alligator in a plastic bin with its snout taped shut.
Animal Control said the gator looks to be in good condition, and will be taken to a reptile rescue.