WHITMAN (CBS) – Three high school students in the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District are facing charges in connection with a threatening post made on social media.
Police said the post showed a student holding a "realistic-looking pellet gun" and a caption that told people not to come to school Monday.
There was already an increased police presence at Whitman-Hanson Regional High School Monday morning due to non-specific threats made to numerous school districts over the weekend.
Police said there was no credible threat to the school community.
The three students will be issued summonses to appear in juvenile court at a later date and will be subject to the district's student code of conduct policies.
Their identities were not released because they are juveniles.