WEATHER ALERT:Monday Night's Wind Gusts In Eastern Mass. Projected To Be Around 50 MPH
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, covid vaccine, UMass Memorial Health Care, Worcester News

WORCESTER (CBS) – About 200 UMass Memorial Health employees are out of a job because they missed the health care system’s COVID vaccination deadline.

UMass Memorial announced the mandate over the summer with a deadline to get vaccinated or receive an exemption by November 1.

READ MORE: Vaccinated Westboro High School And Middle School Students Allowed To Remove Masks

Employees were let go on December 1 if they did not get the vaccine.

READ MORE: Construction Underway At New Hampshire Ice Castles

The hospital said it hoped everyone would get their shots, but the priority is protecting patients and other caregivers.

MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments

UMass Memorial has about 15,000 employees.

CBSBoston.com Staff