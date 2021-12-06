WORCESTER (CBS) – About 200 UMass Memorial Health employees are out of a job because they missed the health care system’s COVID vaccination deadline.
UMass Memorial announced the mandate over the summer with a deadline to get vaccinated or receive an exemption by November 1.
Employees were let go on December 1 if they did not get the vaccine.
The hospital said it hoped everyone would get their shots, but the priority is protecting patients and other caregivers.
UMass Memorial has about 15,000 employees.