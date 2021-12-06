BOSTON (CBS) — International travelers will have to abide by new restrictions starting Monday. They must now provide evidence of a negative test taken within 24 hours of departure.

That timeframe has been shortened from 72 hours.

“They have multiple locations at the airport where you can do a test,” one traveler told WBZ-TV at Logan Airport. He was on the first international flight landing at Logan Monday, from Santo Domingo.

Some travelers said they didn’t know about the new rule until they got to the airport.

Jose Valera from Lynn had gotten a test that would have complied with the 72-hour rule. “They stopped me at the airport and they told me I had to do it again,” he said. “I can’t believe it.”

“I had to go to the airport three times. It’s a pain in the neck,” said Angelo Kostoulous about searching for a COVID test in the Dominican on Sunday night.

He thought traveling wouldn’t be hard because he is fully vaccinated. “You still have to have the test,” he said.

Another traveler explained the challenges the new rule has created.

“It’s hard for the people in the Dominican Republic, maybe they have to travel two hours to the airport and they don’t know. But I think it’s good,” said Joel Chalas.

The rule applies to all travelers over the age of two. It will be in effect until further notice.