LAWRENCE (CBS) — A man is dead after a shooting in Lawrence Sunday night. It happened on Crosby Street around 8 p.m.
Responding officers found the man with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not been released.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police said it does not appear to be random.
No arrests have been announced at this time.