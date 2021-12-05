Boston College And East Carolina To Meet In Military BowlBoston College will play East Carolina in the 2021 Military Bowl.

SMU, Virginia Meet In First Fenway Park D-1 Bowl GameThe University of Virginia and SMU will play each other in the first Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park on Wednesday, December 29.

Patriots Take Over Top Seed In AFC After Ravens Lose To SteelersThe New England Patriots have climbed all the way to the top seed in the AFC. And on Sunday, they didn't even have to do anything to get there.

Tom Brady Racks Up 4 TDs In Bucs Win, Including Pair To Rob GronkowskiTom Brady was a busy man early and often against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Report: Antonio Brown's Return To Bucs Not Guaranteed After Fake Vaccine Card SuspensionCould Antonio Brown’s time in Tampa be over after he was suspended three games for giving the team a fake COVID vaccination card?