Swayman's 42 Saves Leads Bruins Over Predators 2-0Jeremy Swayman made 42 saves, Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo scored, and the Boston Bruins beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 Thursday night.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 13: Elijah Mitchell Looks To Take Advantage Of Seahawks' DefenseThe 49ers should continue to feed Elijah Mitchell the ball, and the Seahawks probably won't be able to stop him.

Ravens-Steelers Preview: Pittsburgh 'Just Not That Dominant Team On Sunday,' Says CBS Sports' James LoftonThe Ravens lead the AFC North after a series of close wins, while the Steelers continue to struggle.

Antonio Brown Suspended 3 Games By NFL For Misrepresenting Vaccination StatusTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games without pay for misrepresenting his vaccination status, the NFL announced Thursday.

Brad Stevens Dismisses 'Ridiculous' And 'Idiotic' Anonymous Comments About Jayson Tatum's AttitudeAn unnamed assistant coach recently shared an unflattering opinion on Jayson Tatum, saying that the Celtics star cares more about big scoring nights than he does about winning. Those comments are not sitting well with Celtics president of basketball ops Brad Stevens.