SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A man was arrested Friday following a deadly stabbing overnight at a home in Somerville. Shakeel Bodden is now charged with murder.
Police were called to a house on Munroe Street just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday and found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bodden, 28, of Somerville, was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries “sustained during the attack,” according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.
Police did not say what the motive was, but added the men knew each other. The name of the man who was killed has not been released yet.
Part of the street was blocked off Friday morning with crime tape, and investigators were seen going in and out of the home collecting evidence.
Sarah Phillips, who lives in the neighborhood, told WBZ-TV she saw police cruisers rushing to the house and was shocked to hear what happened.
“It’s terrible,” said Phillips. “My heart goes out to the family. This doesn’t happen in our community. This is a crazy time, and I’m really sorry for everybody.”
Bodden is expected to be arraigned in Somerville District Court.