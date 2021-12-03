BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots head to Buffalo to take on the Bills this weekend. We’ll have to wait an extra for the Monday night matchup to take place, but in the meantime, Levan Reid has the news and notes heading into the clash.

–Last season, the Bills swept New England for the first time since the 1999 season.

–The Patriots’ six-game winning streak is the longest in the NFL right now.

–A victory would give the Patriots their 35th winning season.

–The Patriots and the Bills are tied for second in the NFL with 25 takeaways apiece.

–This is the sixth Monday night meeting between the Patriots and the Bills.The Patriots are 4-1 against the Bills on Monday night.

–This is the 123rd overall meeting between the Patriots and the Bills. The Pats lead the series 76-45-1.

–The Patriots’ first-ever playoff game was a 26-8 win over the Bills in Buffalo in December of 1963.

–The Pats have 77 wins over the Bills, the most by the Patriots against any opponent.

–The Patriots lead the NFL with 19 interceptions in 2021.

–The Patriots have set a team record by going four straight games without allowing a point in the second half. They will try for five straight against Buffalo.

–The Patriots are undefeated on the road this year.

–Kendrick Bourne has a career-high five touchdowns this season.

–Mac Jones leads all rookie quarterbacks with 2,850 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

–J.C Jackson has the most interceptions since he entered the league in 2018 (24).

–Matthew Judon has 11.5 sacks. With one more sack, he will tie Chandler Jones and Mike Vrabel for most sacks in a season by a Patriots player.

–Nick Folk is first in the NFL with 31 field goals. Folk has five 50-yard field goals this season, which ties a Patriots record. Folk also leads the NFL with 122 points.