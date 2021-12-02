BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots did not lose a game in November thanks to some incredible play on both sides of the ball. So on Thursday, a pair of Patriots earned Player of the Month honors: Quarterback Mac Jones and cornerback J.C. Jackson.
Jones was named the AFC's Offensive Rookie of the Month while Jackson was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month. Both were spectacular in November, leading New England to a 4-0 record.
Jones completed 76-of-99 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns, and touted a quarterback rating of 117.2. He is the first Patriots rookie to be named Rookie of the Month since Chandler Jones took home the honors in September of the 2012 season.
Jackson had four interceptions last month, including an 88-yard pick-six in a win over the Panthers. The New England defense allowed just 26 points total in November, and none of those points were scored after halftime.
This is Jackson's first NFL award and the first AFC Defensive Player of the Month honor for the Patriots since 2019, when Stephon Gilmore (October) and Devin McCourty (September) each won the award.
The Patriots have been racking up the NFL honors this season. Adrian Phillips was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after Week 8’s win over the L.A. Chargers, while Nick Folk was named Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the win at Houston in Week 5.