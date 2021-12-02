Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson Take Home AFC Player Of The Month HonorsThe New England Patriots did not lose a game in November thanks to some incredible play on both sides of the ball. So on Thursday, a pair of Patriots earned Player of the Month honors: Quarterback Mac Jones and cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Patriots Cut Quinn Nordin From Practice Squad, But He May Be Back SoonThe Patriots released Quinn Nordin from their practice squad on Wednesday, but the 23-year-old kicker may not be gone for long.

Major League Baseball Owners Lock Out Players As Collective Bargaining Agreement ExpiresMajor League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport's collective bargaining agreement expired overnight.

Red Sox Bring Back Jackie Bradley Jr., Trade Hunter Renfroe To BrewersThe Boston Red Sox acquired outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and two minor league infielders from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Hunter Renfroe.

Hurley's Picks: Now We'll See If The Patriots Are As Good As Everybody SaysThe Patriots have become the darlings of the national media. What. A. World.