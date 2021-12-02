Antonio Brown Suspended 3 Games By NFL For Misrepresenting Vaccination StatusTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games without pay for misrepresenting his vaccination status, the NFL announced Thursday.

Brad Stevens Dismisses 'Ridiculous' And 'Idiotic' Anonymous Comments About Jayson Tatum's AttitudeAn unnamed assistant coach recently shared an unflattering opinion on Jayson Tatum, saying that the Celtics star cares more about big scoring nights than he does about winning. Those comments are not sitting well with Celtics president of basketball ops Brad Stevens.

Four Revolution Players Named To MLS' 2021 Best XIThe season did not end how the Revolution would have liked, but New England players continue to take home some honors for the club's historic 2021 campaign

Al Horford Gets His Revenge Against 76ersAl Horford downplayed the revenge aspect of Wednesday night's Celtics win over the 76ers. But it was clear from the jump that he had a little extra something for the team that gave up on him.

Chaim Bloom Discusses Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Return To Red Sox, Two Prospects Acquired In TradeThe Red Sox made a surprising trade late Wednesday, bringing back Jackie Bradley Jr. while sending Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee. But the main pieces of the deal are the prospects that Boston got in return.