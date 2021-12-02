BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Bud writes, “My wife and I are vaccinated and boosted but are having an argument about going to a house party with 30+ people. We know of one guest who refuses to be vaccinated. Should we go?”

I don’t think it’s a good idea to be indoors in close proximity to anyone who is not vaccinated without masks, especially if you’re over 65 and/or have underlying health problems. I’m sorry if I’m making the argument between you and your wife worse, but you asked for my opinion.

Douglas says, “I am vaccinated and boosted. I want to visit my grandkids. Should I do a rapid test before I see them? Are they effective in detecting Omicron?”

Yes, rapid tests should still be able to detect the Omicron variant. If you’re going to test before seeing your grandchildren, and that is probably a good idea especially if they’re not vaccinated, you’ll want to test the morning of the day you see them. You might want to ask your family to test before they see you as well since you may be at higher risk if you’re of grandparent age.

Brittany says, “I received the J&J vaccine in April. Right before I was supposed to get a Pfizer booster, I tested positive. Would you recommend I still receive a booster once I’m fully recovered especially if new ones will be available as new variants come up?”

You probably experienced a bump in antibodies after having a breakthrough infection but we don’t know how long those antibodies last. The immunity from the vaccines tends to be better than that generated by natural infection, so you should still get a booster at some point. But you probably don’t need to run out and get it right away. I would consider getting a booster within three months of your infection unless you received monoclonal antibodies in which case you actually need to wait 90 days.